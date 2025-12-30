Israel says it will halt operations of several humanitarian organizations in Gaza starting in 2026

International organizations have said Israel’s rules are arbitrary and could endanger staff. The ministry said around 25 organizations, or 15%, of the NGOs working in Gaza did not have their permits renewed.

Doctors Without Borders, also known by its French acronym MSF, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Israel previously accused its staff of involvement in military activities in Gaza in 2024. At the time, the group said it was “deeply concerned by these allegations and is taking them very seriously.” The group said it would never knowingly employ people engaged in military activity.

Israel and international organizations have been at odds over the amount of aid going into Gaza. Israel claims it is upholding the aid commitments laid out in the latest ceasefire in the two-year war that took effect Oct. 10, but humanitarian organizations dispute Israel’s numbers and say more aid is desperately needed in the devastated Palestinian territory of over 2 million people.

