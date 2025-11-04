Israel says the remains of a hostage have been turned over to the Red Cross in Gaza

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military says the remains of a deceased hostage have been turned over to the Red Cross in Gaza.
Ahead of Tuesday's announcement, Hamas had returned the remains of 20 hostages to Israel since the current ceasefire began.
If the latest remains handed over are confirmed to be those of a hostage, that would leave the remains of seven others in Gaza.
The ceasefire began Oct. 10 and is aimed at winding down the deadliest and most destructive war ever fought between Israel and the Palestinian militant group.
In Other News
1
Miami Hamilton prepares for major educational shift
2
Bargain bins store with cheaper items each day to open in Enon this...
3
Hamilton gets just under $6M for road, infrastructure projects
4
Roughly 50 Champaign County firefighters working to put out active fire...
5
Ohio House passes sweeping property tax reforms, but critics say it’s...