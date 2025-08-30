Israeli airstrike kills Houthi rebel prime minister in Sanaa

CAIRO (AP) — The Iranian-backed Houthis said Saturday an Israeli airstrike killed the prime minister of the rebel-controlled government in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.
Ahmed al-Rahawi was killed in a Thursday strike in Sanaa along with a number of ministers, the rebels said in a statement.
The Israeli military said Thursday that it “precisely struck a Houthi terrorist regime military target in the area of Sanaa in Yemen."
Al-Rahawi, who served as prime minister to the Houthi-led government since August 2024, was targeted along with other members of his Houthi-controlled government during a routine workshop held by the government to evaluate its activities and performance over the past year, the rebels’ statement said.
In Other News
1
Construction on Hamilton data center could get started next year
2
Former 700 WLW radio personality Gary Burbank dies
3
Springfield mother-daughter duo cultivates joy at ‘u-pick’ flower farm...
4
U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson met with ‘disruptive’ crowd at packed town...
5
Shooting suspect from Sabor Peruano incident in Fairfield indicted