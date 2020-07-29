Israeli artist takes aim at Netanyahu with life-size statue

The 10-meter (11-yard) long table is filled with platters of juicy fruit, wads of cash, empty bottles of liquor and a cigar — a jab at the expensive gifts Netanyahu is accused of improperly accepting from wealthy associates. Netanyahu, appearing pudgy and disheveled in a dark suit and red tie, is seen digging into a large cake — alone amid 12 empty chairs.

“You have the prime minister of Israel sitting in the center of the table and grabbing and sucking all this rich food to himself. Now he’s practically finished this meal and he’s now at the stage of the dessert, which is referring to the last minutes of time we can do something to save Israeli democracy,” Zalait said.

Zalait said he found the imagery particularly poignant at a time when unemployment has skyrocketed and tens of thousands of families are struggling because of the coronavirus restrictions that have battered Israel’s economy.

The message resonated with Tel Aviv resident Sharon Toval.

“Everyone hopes that this is really Bibi’s last supper. The corruption and disgust are suggested by the disgusting abundance of so much food with meat and milk and cream and sweets, Toval said.

It’s not the first time Zalait has taken to life-size art to express his opinion. Two years ago, he erected a statue of Israel’s then-culture minister, Miri Regev, wearing a long white dress and staring into a full-length mirror. The depiction was meant to protest Regev’s calls for legislation requiring artists to show “loyalty” to the state.

Before that, he built a golden statue of Netanyahu to mock what he said was the idolatry of many Israelis toward the longtime leader.

Regev, currently the country's transportation minister, called Zalait's latest public exhibit incitement to violence.

“Is someone suggesting that the prime minister's future be that of the diner at the Last Supper?” she wrote on Twitter. “It's only a matter of time until there is an exhibit of the gallows and a rope.”

Lawmaker Tamar Zandberg of the leftist Meretz party responded to Regev and others by saying that rather than condemning a work of art, it would be more appropriate for them to denounce the violence their supporters have directed recently against peaceful protesters on the streets.

A child looks at an installation depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a mock "Last Supper" by Israeli artist Itay Zalait, is placed at Rabin square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The installation, placed in the central Tel Aviv square on Wednesday, in the latest twist in a summer of protests against Netanyahu and his lengthy rule. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Credit: Oded Balilty Credit: Oded Balilty

Team members of Israeli artist Itay Zalait, work on an installation depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a mock "Last Supper" at Rabin square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The installation, placed in a central Tel Aviv square on Wednesday, in the latest twist in a summer of protests against Netanyahu and his lengthy rule. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Credit: Oded Balilty Credit: Oded Balilty

An installation depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a mock "Last Supper" by Israeli artist Itay Zalait, is placed at Rabin square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The installation, placed in a central Tel Aviv square on Wednesday, in the latest twist in a summer of protests against Netanyahu and his lengthy rule. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Credit: Oded Balilty Credit: Oded Balilty

Team members of Israeli artist Itay Zalait, work on an installation depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a mock "Last Supper" at Rabin square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The installation, placed in a central Tel Aviv square on Wednesday, in the latest twist in a summer of protests against Netanyahu and his lengthy rule. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Credit: Oded Balilty Credit: Oded Balilty

An installation depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a mock "Last Supper" by Israeli artist Itay Zalait, is placed at Rabin square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The installation, placed in a central Tel Aviv square on Wednesday, in the latest twist in a summer of protests against Netanyahu and his lengthy rule. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Credit: Oded Balilty Credit: Oded Balilty

An installation depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a mock "Last Supper" by Israeli artist Itay Zalait, is placed at Rabin square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The installation, placed in a central Tel Aviv square on Wednesday, in the latest twist in a summer of protests against Netanyahu and his lengthy rule. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Credit: Oded Balilty Credit: Oded Balilty

A man takes a photo of installation depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a mock "Last Supper" by Israeli artist Itay Zalait, is placed at Rabin square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The installation, placed in a central Tel Aviv square on Wednesday, in the latest twist in a summer of protests against Netanyahu and his lengthy rule. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Credit: Oded Balilty Credit: Oded Balilty

People take photos of installation depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a mock "Last Supper" by Israeli artist Itay Zalait, is placed at Rabin square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The installation, placed in a central Tel Aviv square on Wednesday, in the latest twist in a summer of protests against Netanyahu and his lengthy rule. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Credit: Oded Balilty Credit: Oded Balilty

People take photos of installation depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a mock "Last Supper" by Israeli artist Itay Zalait, is placed at Rabin square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The installation, placed in a central Tel Aviv square on Wednesday, in the latest twist in a summer of protests against Netanyahu and his lengthy rule. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Credit: Oded Balilty Credit: Oded Balilty

Israeli artist Itay Zalait, center, and his team work on an installation depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a mock "Last Supper" at his studio in Ramat Gan, Israel, Sunday, July 26, 2020. The installation, placed in a central Tel Aviv square on Wednesday, in the latest twist in a summer of protests against Netanyahu and his lengthy rule. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Credit: Oded Balilty Credit: Oded Balilty

Shiri Shamsha, a makeup artist and a team member of Israeli artist Itay Zalait, work on an installation depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a mock "Last Supper" at his studio in Ramat Gan, Israel, Sunday, July 26, 2020. The installation, placed in a central Tel Aviv square on Wednesday, in the latest twist in a summer of protests against Netanyahu and his lengthy rule. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Credit: Oded Balilty Credit: Oded Balilty

Israeli artist Itay Zalait, poses for a portrait with a small statue of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as he works on his new installation depicting the Israeli leader at a mock "Last Supper." at his studio in Ramat Gan, Israel, Sunday, July 26, 2020. Zalait placed the installation in a central Tel Aviv square on Wednesday, in the latest twist in a summer of protests against Netanyahu and his lengthy rule. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Credit: Oded Balilty Credit: Oded Balilty

An installation depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a mock "Last Supper" by Israeli artist Itay Zalait, is placed at Rabin square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The installation, placed in the central Tel Aviv square on Wednesday, in the latest twist in a summer of protests against Netanyahu and his lengthy rule. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Credit: Oded Balilty Credit: Oded Balilty

A child looks at an installation depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a mock "Last Supper" by Israeli artist Itay Zalait, is placed at Rabin square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The installation, placed in the central Tel Aviv square on Wednesday, in the latest twist in a summer of protests against Netanyahu and his lengthy rule. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Credit: Oded Balilty Credit: Oded Balilty