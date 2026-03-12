Israeli military drops charges against soldiers charged in abusing Palestinian prisoner

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it is dropping charges against five soldiers who were accused of sexually abusing a Palestinian detainee in an encounter partially caught on camera.
The army announced the decision in the high-profile case at a time when much of the country’s attention is focused on the war with Iran.
In Other News
1
Fenwick HS track and field athletes break records as all earn medals at...
2
OPINION: Iran hostilities affect nearly everything here at home
3
‘We’ve got trouble’: Edgewood Schools hosts public forum today as...
4
Residents oppose locating proposed new Clark County jail in their...
5
OPINION: Rising Ohio property taxes burden more than just homeowners