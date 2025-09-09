Israeli-Russian graduate student kidnapped in Iraq has been released, Trump and family say

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Israeli-Russian graduate student from Princeton University who was kidnapped in Iraq has been released, according to her family and President Donald Trump.
Elizabeth Tsurkov was freed Tuesday and turned over to the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad following more than 900 days in captivity.
In Other News
1
Hamilton police find missing teen; Middletown 16-year-old still missing
2
Lucas ‘very humbled, very honored’ to have statue outside OSU arena
3
Middletown police looking for missing teen girl
4
Food insecurity in Clark County rises, report shows
5
Could a permanent skate rink be ‘anchor’ for downtown Middletown...