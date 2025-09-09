Israeli-Russian graduate student kidnapped in Iraq has been released, Trump and family say

An Israeli-Russian graduate student from Princeton University who was kidnapped in Iraq has been released
FILE - In this Sept., 2018 selfie image provided by Emma Tsurkov, right, she and Elizabeth Tsurkov are shown in Santa Clara Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Tucker, file)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - In this Sept., 2018 selfie image provided by Emma Tsurkov, right, she and Elizabeth Tsurkov are shown in Santa Clara Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Tucker, file)
By ERIC TUCKER – Associated Press
19 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — An Israeli-Russian graduate student from Princeton University who was kidnapped in Iraq has been released, according to her family and President Donald Trump.

Elizabeth Tsurkov was freed Tuesday and turned over to the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad following more than 900 days in captivity.

