Israel's Netanyahu agrees to join Trump’s Board of Peace

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu listens during a news conference with President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

8 minutes ago
JERUSALEM (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel said Wednesday he had agreed to join Trump’s Board of Peace.

Netanyahu made the announcement in a statement from his office.

The announcement came after Israel said the makeup of the Board’s Gaza executive body did not align with Israel’s interests.

