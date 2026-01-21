Israel's Netanyahu agrees to join Trump’s Board of Peace

JERUSALEM (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel said Wednesday he had agreed to join Trump’s Board of Peace.
Netanyahu made the announcement in a statement from his office.
The announcement came after Israel said the makeup of the Board’s Gaza executive body did not align with Israel’s interests.
In Other News
1
Springfield group encourages unity at ‘peace walk’ inspired by monks
2
Springfield Arts Council’s Penguin Project to begin second season
3
Body recovered after crews respond to Voice of America for water rescue
4
PETA sends letter to Butler County Sheriff’s Office in support of...
5
Hamilton Schools district faces two years of spending deficit