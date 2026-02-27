Israel's top court allows aid groups to keep working in Gaza as Israeli strikes kill 5 there

Israel had announced it will ban 37 aid groups by March 1 for not abiding by rules introduced last year that require aid groups to register names and contact information of employees, and provide details about their funding and operations.

The groups view the rules as invasive and arbitrary, and say the ban would hinder critical assistance. Israel says the new measures are necessary to ensure armed groups do not infiltrate humanitarian organizations.

A U.S.-negotiated ceasefire reached in October has halted major military operations. But the two-year war triggered by Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel has left much of the territory in ruins and most of Gaza's 2 million Palestinians reliant on international aid.

Israel has also continued to strike what it says are militants, often killing civilians.

Aid groups express relief

Friday's order was a temporary injunction while the court considers the case. There was no timeline for a final decision.

“This is, however, a step in the right direction — with a long, long way still to go” said Athena Rayburn, the executive director of AIDA, an umbrella organization representing over 100 groups operating in the Palestinian territories.

The Norwegian Refugee Council, among the aid groups facing a ban, welcomed the injunction but said it offers only partial relief.

“The injunction pauses immediate closure,” council spokesperson Shaina Low said in a statement. “It does not restore visas, reopen access or resolve the wider restrictions that continue to affect aid delivery. ”

The petition said the new rules violate international law, and that Israel, as an occupying power, has the obligation to ensure food and medicine reach people. It also says Israel does not have the authority to shutter organizations in areas under the nominal control of the Palestinian Authority.

COGAT, the Israeli military body overseeing civilian affairs in Gaza, has said that the organizations whose licenses are to be revoked contribute less than 1% of the total aid going into the territory. More than 20 organizations will continue to operate after complying with the new regulations, it said.

Airstrikes kill at least 5

Israeli airstrikes overnight killed at least five people, four of them members of the Hamas-run police, officials said Friday.

Such strikes have repeatedly disrupted the truce since it took effect in October. The escalating Palestinian death toll has left many in Gaza feeling as though the war never ended.

Three of the five were killed by a strike on a police checkpoint in southern Gaza near Khan Younis, said Dr. Ahmed al-Farra at Nasser Hospital. Another died in a strike on a checkpoint in Bureij refugee camp, according to a statement from the Hamas-run Interior Ministry, which oversees police in Gaza.

A separate strike in western Khan Younis killed one Palestinian, al-Farra said.

The Israeli military said it killed several militants in Rafah, on the border with Egypt. It said the strikes were in response to a violation of the ceasefire.

The Hamas-run police force has continued to operate in the half the territory under the group's control. The ceasefire agreement calls for Hamas to disarm and hand over power to a committee of Palestinian administrators, and for Israel to withdraw as international forces are deployed. There is no firm timeline for implementing those aspects of the agreement.

West Bank attack

Masked men attacked Israeli and Palestinian civilians Friday in the occupied West Bank, injuring two Israelis who were taken to a hospital, the Israeli military said in a statement. The military said attack in the village of Qusra was carried out by “masked Israeli civilians.”

Video posted on social media by the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem showed at least four masked people brandishing clubs as they exited a vehicle and began chasing bystanders. Footage of the attack’s aftermath showed two people lying on the ground bleeding.

Attacks by Israeli settlers in the West Bank have been increasing for years but spiked after October 2023.

The Israeli military's statement condemned the violence Friday, saying authorities were searching for the attackers.

Palestinians and rights groups say Israeli authorities routinely fail to prosecute settlers or hold them accountable for violence.

The US Embassy provides services in settlement

Also in the West Bank, the U.S. Embassy began offering consular services for the first time Friday in an Israeli settlement.

The move continues a shift in policy under U.S. President Donald Trump, whose administration has been far friendlier to Israeli settlements in the West Bank than past U.S. leaders. Most of the international community views the settlements as illegal and an obstacle to peace with the Palestinians.

People lined up in the settlement of Efrat, where some 4,000 U.S. citizens live.

“The United States says Efrat is part of Israel, Efrat is going to be forever here,” the city’s mayor, Dovi Sheffler, said.

More than 500,000 Israelis live in settlements across the West Bank, which is home to around 3 million Palestinians living under military rule, with the Palestinian Authority exercising limited autonomy in population centers.

The U.S. Embassy has previously provided consular services in Ramallah and other Palestinian cities in the West Bank, which is home to many Palestinian Americans.

Shurafa reported from Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip.