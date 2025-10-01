Italy police seize 21 suspected forged Salvador Dali artworks after show opens in Parma

ROME (AP) — Italy’s art police on Wednesday seized 21 artworks purportedly by Salvador Dalí on suspicion they were forgeries, after being tipped off by the Surrealist's foundation in Spain about suspected anomalies in the works.

The works were part of an exhibition, “Salvador Dalí, tra arte e mito” (Salvador Dalí, between art and myth”) that had been on show in Rome for the first half of the year and last week opened at Parma’s Palazzo Tarasconi.