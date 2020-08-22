Ivory Coast's president is formally nominated for a 3rd term

Ouattara has been in power since March 2010 and earlier this year promised not to run again. However, the ruling party nominated him as its candidate after its previous nominee, Prime Minister Amadou Coulibaly, died in July from a heart attack. Ouattara said the death of the prime minister left a void and argued that because changes were made to the constitution in 2016, his previous terms do not count toward a two-term limit.

“Nothing prevents me from being a candidate," said Ouattara Saturday, speaking to his supporters at the main stadium in Abidjan.