Jahmyr Gibbs rushes for 3 TDs and Lions get much-needed 44-30 win over Cowboys

The Cowboys (6-6-1) had surged into postseason contention with a three-game winning streak. But against the Lions, the NFL’s top-ranked offense had to lean on powerful kicker Brandon Aubrey too much and Dallas' revitalized defense was humbled.

Jared Goff went 25 of 34 for 309 yards with a 12-yard touchdown pass to rookie receiver Isaac TeSlaa that put Detroit ahead 27-9.

Dallas pulled within three points twice in the fourth quarter, including with 3:42 left when Aubrey matched a career high with his fifth field goal.

Tom Kennedy returned the ensuing kickoff to midfield and Goff threw a 37-yard pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown to set up Gibbs' third score.

Gibbs had seven catches for 77 yards and 43 yards rushing on 12 carries. Williams had seven catches for the second straight game and finished with 96 yards. St. Brown, who had been listed as questionable with an ankle injury, left no doubt of his value with six catches for 92 yards and a lot of key blocks for teammates.

Detroit's Al-Quadin Muhammad had a career-high three sacks and Jack Campbell had a sack and forced a fumble for a team that hadn't been generating much pressure on quarterbacks.

Dak Prescott wished that trend continued.

Prescott was sacked five times and pressured many more times as he was 31 of 47 for 376 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He lost his top target in the third quarter when CeeDee Lamb suffered a concussion after he had six catches for 121 yards.

The 30-year-old Aubrey converted from 63, 57 and 55 yards to become the first NFL kicker to make three field goals from 55-plus yards in a game, according to Sportradar.

Injuries

Cowboys: Edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, CB Trevon Diggs and LT Tyler Guyton were inactive.

Lions: S Brian Branch suffered an ankle injury late in the game. S Thomas Harper, filling in for injured All-Pro Kerby, left the game in the first quarter with a concussion. TE Brock Wright was put on injured reserve earlier in the day and WR/PR Kalif Raymond and S Kerby Joseph were inactive.

Up next

Cowboys: Host Minnesota in prime time on Dec. 14.

Lions: Visit Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 14.

