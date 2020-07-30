Jailed Basque leader swaps prison for house arrest in France

The militant group gave up its arms in 2017 and then disbanded after being weakened by a sustained police effort to dismantle its operations and arrest its leaders.

Ternera's son, Egoitz Ternera, said being out of prison will allow his father to better prepare his defense against French and Spanish legal proceedings still outstanding.

“This is a new phase in the judicial process. The presumption of innocence is taken into account, he will be able to defend himself as a free man,” the son said.

In October, the Paris court will weigh appeals against sentences for terrorism and other charges handed down to Ternera when he was on the run.

He also faces Spanish efforts to extradite him and an outstanding European arrest warrant.

His son said that Ternera is in fragile health having undergone surgery for a condition he didn't elaborate on.

“There was a five-month wait before he was operated on. That operation should have been done urgently after the arrest. Now, he will be able to get the treatment adapted to his condition,” he said. "We can only be relieved by this outcome”.

Ternera was arrested in a French Alps town in May 2019 after 17 years on the run. He had been the most wanted ETA member since 2002.

___

AP Writer John Leicester contributed from Le Pecq, France.