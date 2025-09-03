James Patterson's new initiative gives emerging authors up to $50,000 to finish their books

“There are so many incredible stories out there that never get written because life gets in the way. I wanted to give these writers a little time, a little space, and a push to say: your voice matters — now go finish your book,” Patterson said in a statement.

Patterson’s new program was organized in partnership with PEN America, the Authors Guild and the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, among other organizations. The inaugural recipients, drawn from hundreds of submissions. are working on books in genres ranging from memoirs to graphic novels. One author, Jungin Angie Lee, hopes to finish a short story collection.

“I aim to write a thoughtful, meaningful, powerful book that sheds light on friendship, family, and disability — particularly the intricacies of giving and receiving care — and the ‘Go Finish Your Book’ grant comes to me as an extremely generous, much-needed burst of motivation and boost of confidence,” Lee said in a statement.