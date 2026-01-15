Japan and the Philippines sign a new defense pact as they face growing China aggression

Japan and the Philippines have also had separate territorial conflicts with Beijing in the East China Sea and South China Sea that have continued to flare and threaten to draw in the United States, a treaty ally of the two Asian nations.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi signed the Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement with Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro in Manila. During the ceremony, Japan also announced new security and economic development assistance to the Philippines, including funding for the construction of security boat shelters and expanding internet access in poor southern Philippine provinces once affected by a separatist rebellion by minority Muslims.

“We both recognized the value of promoting the rule of law, including the freedom of navigation and overflight, especially in the South China Sea,” Lazaro said after the signing.

Motegi said he and Lazaro “concurred on continuing to oppose unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion in the East and South China seas,” in a clear rebuke of Beijing's increasing assertiveness without naming China.

The military logistical agreement, which has to be ratified by Japanese legislators before it takes effect, is the latest key defense pact to be forged between Japan and the Philippines to deepen their security alliance.

Aside from facilitating joint combat drills, it would also help Japan and the Philippines jointly respond to natural disasters, a mutual concern, and participate in peacekeeping operations by the United Nations, according to Japanese and Philippine officials.

In mid-2024, both countries signed the Reciprocal Access Agreement, which allows the deployment of forces of either country to the other’s territory for joint and larger combat exercises, including live-fire drills. The RAA took effect in September.

Japanese and Philippine officials are still negotiating another agreement that aims to boost the security of highly confidential defense and military information the countries could share.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and then-Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba jointly announced the start of negotiations for the Acquisition and Cross-servicing Agreement in Manila in April last year.

Ishiba also criticized Beijing's aggressive actions without naming China. “I hope that our two countries will continue to work closely together to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific based on the rule of law,” Ishiba said then.

Chinese and Philippine coast guard ships have had increasingly hostile confrontations in the South China Sea under Marcos, who took office in 2022. His predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, nurtured cozy ties with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Beijing claims virtually the entire waterway, where it has bolstered its coast guard and naval presence and built artificial island bases to fortify its claims. Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei and Taiwan have also been involved in the long-seething territorial standoffs.

In the East China Sea, China has routinely sent coast guard vessels and planes into waters and airspace that surround islands, which are claimed by both Tokyo and Beijing, to harass Japanese vessels. That has prompted Japan at times to scramble jets in response.

The U.S. has repeatedly warned China over its escalating acts of aggression in the disputed waters against Japan and the Philippines, which are among Washington’s staunchest treaty allies in Asia.

Associated Press video journalist Joeal Calupitan in Manila contributed to this report.