Japan funds save Lithuania museum on diplomat who saved Jews

“We expect to raise another 40,000 (euros) in the autumn” Japanese Ambassador Shiro Yamasaki said.

Both the Soviet Union and Germany occupied Lithuania during the war. The Soviets annexed the Baltic nation, which become independent in 1990.

During his time at the consulate in Kaunas, Sugihara issued transit visas to Japan to nearly 6,000 Jewish refugees, mainly from neighboring Poland. The 10-day visas he supplied without the approval of Japan's Foreign Ministry enabled the refugees to escape and survive the Holocaust.

Sugihara was reassigned elsewhere in Europe, and when he returned to Japan in 1947, he was fired. He died in 1986.

Created in 1999, the museum honoring his courageous actions exhibits the life and work of Sugihara, The villa was decorated to recreate what it looked like during his time serving there. The names of Jews to whom he is known to have granted visas also are displayed.

The government in Lithuania, the southernmost Baltic country that once was the home to a large Jewish community, has declared 2020 as “the year of Chiune Sugihara.”

This handout photo provided by Chiune Sugihara Memorial Museum, shows an enter of Chiune Sugihara memorial museum in Kaunas, Lithuania, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. A museum in Lithuania dedicated to a Japanese diplomat who saved thousands of Jews in the early hours of World War II, that saw the number of visitors drop due to corona virus outbreak, has been saved by people in Japan, officials said Friday, July 31, 2020. (Chiune Sugihara Memorial Museum via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

