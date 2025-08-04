Japan's oldest person is a 114-year-old retired doctor who carried an Olympic torch in 2021

At 109, Kagawa became one of the oldest torchbearers in Olympic history during the Tokyo 2021 torch relay.

“I don’t have any,” Kagawa told TOS News in 2023 when asked about the secret to her longevity. “I just play every day. My energy is my greatest asset. I go where I want, eat what I want and do what I want. I’m free and independent.”

Her predecessor as Japan's oldest person led a similarly active life. Born in 1911, Hiroyasu studied art in Tokyo, taught in Hiroshima Prefecture and raised three children.

She died in a nursing home in Oita Prefecture, where she spent her days reading newspapers, sketching and playing card games.

“I am grateful to be healthy,” she said on her 113th birthday.

Despite an overall population decline, Japan’s elderly population continues to grow. As of September 1, 2024, a record 36 million people — 29% of the population — were aged 65 or older, the highest proportion of seniors in the world. Those aged 80 and above now make up 10% of the population, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

There are 95,119 centenarians across the country.