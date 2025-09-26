Jason Myers boots 52-yard FG on final play, lifting Seahawks to 23-20 win over Cardinals

The Cardinals trailed 20-6 midway through the fourth. Murray threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Harrison Jr. that cut the deficit to 20-13 with 5:50 left.

After Myers missed a 53-yard field-goal attempt, Murray put together another drive and found Emari Demercado for a 7-yard touchdown with 33 seconds left.

But the Seahawks (3-1) weren't done. A penalty on the ensuing kickoff — Chad Ryland's kick landed short of the landing zone — gave Seattle good field position at the 40. Darnold then hit Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 22-yard gain that moved Seattle into field-goal range.

A few plays later, Myers calmly knocked the 52-yarder through, making up for his miss just a few minutes before.

Darnold had another efficient outing, completing 18 of 26 passes. Kenneth Walker III ran for 81 yards and Zach Charbonnet added his second rushing touchdown of the season. The Seahawks' defense sacked Kyler Murray six times.

Charbonnet scored on a 1-yard run late in the second quarter, using a second effort to fall into the end zone and give the Seahawks a 14-3 lead heading into halftime. The Cardinals (2-2) jogged to the locker room amid scattered boos from the home crowd.

Arizona has struggled on offense most of the season and Thursday was a slog until the fourth quarter. The Cardinals have dropped two straight.

Murray completed 27 of 41 passes for 200 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, though at least one wasn't his fault.

Harrison had a rough start to the game before making his touchdown grab in the fourth quarter. Last year's No. 4 overall pick bobbled a ball on a slant route in the second quarter, essentially tossing it to Seattle's Ernest Jones IV, who grabbed it for an interception.

The Seahawks took a 7-3 lead late in the first quarter on Darnold's 16-yard touchdown pass to AJ Barner.

Arizona took a 3-0 lead on Ryland's 33-yard field goal with 4:37 left in the first quarter. The Cardinals grabbed the early advantage partially because of a strange play a few minutes earlier that included turnovers by both teams.

Murray threw a ball that was intercepted by Seattle's Coby Bryant, but Bryant fumbled a few seconds later and the ball was recovered by Arizona's Trey Benson at essentially the same spot where the play started.

Injuries

Seahawks: Safety Nick Emmanwori (ankle) was inactive. ... Edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence (thigh) left the game in the second quarter and didn't return.

Cardinals: CB Will Johnson (groin) missed his second straight game. WR Zay Jones (concussion) and OL Will Hernandez (knee) were inactive. ... WR Simi Fehoko (concussion) left in the second half. ... DL Darius Robinson (chest) left in the second half.

Up next

Seahawks: Host Tampa Bay on Sunday, Oct. 5.

Cardinals: Host Tennessee on Oct. 5.

