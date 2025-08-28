‘Jay Kelly’ — with George Clooney playing a Clooney-esque movie star — lands in Venice

The meta-qualities of “Jay Kelly” led to some self-reflection from the large ensemble cast, including Adam Sandler, who plays Jay’s manager, Laura Dern, who takes on the role of publicist, and Billy Crudup, as the most talented guy in his acting class who didn’t make it big.

“I’ve always appreciated my manager, my agent, my publicist,” Sandler said. “I know how hard they work and how difficult it is to hear my ups and downs in life and back me up no matter what. … I could get loud at times.”

“Jay Kelly” was directed by Noah Baumbach, who cowrote with actor Emily Mortimer. He'd always wanted to work with Clooney and when they'd hit on the idea for this film, his was the name that came to mind.

“We started to just say, ‘this will be George,’” Baumbach said. “We all, watching it, have a history with George just like the people in the movie have a history with Jay.”

Baumbach was on the Lido recently with his Don DeLillo adaptation “White Noise.” Like “White Noise,” “Jay Kelly” is a Netflix-produced film. After taking a year off from the festival, the streaming giant is back with three major films playing in competition, including Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein” and Kathryn Bigelow’s political thriller “A House of Dynamite,” debuting later in the festival.

The 82nd edition of the festival kicked off Wednesday on the Lido. It runs through Sept. 6. Thursday's festival is also hosting the premiere of the latest Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone collaboration, “Bugonia.”

