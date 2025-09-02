Jessica Pegula reaches the US Open semifinals, the second time she's gone this far in a major

Being back on hard courts at the U.S. Open has been a recipe for success. She has not yet lost a set.

“I think I’ve been playing some really good tennis,” Pegula said. “I’ve just been playing very solid. I’ve been having very good quick starts, so I really wanted to do that today, especially against someone like (Krejcikova) who’s very dangerous.”

Sabalenka, now the top-ranked women's tennis player in the world, could be Pegula's next opponent if she beats Marketa Vondrousova in their match on Tuesday night. That's also at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where Pegula made quick work of Krejcikova.

“It’s crazy to look now and think that I’m really comfortable coming out here playing on big courts in big matches on the best court in the world with the craziest crowd against the best players,” Pegula said. “It’s pretty crazy, and it’s something 10 years ago I never thought I’d be good at this, but I guess I am.”

Pegula, 31, is seeded fourth at the U.S. Open and aiming for her first Grand Slam championship. She and No. 8 Amanda Anisimova are the only Americans left in the women's singles field.

Krejcikova knocked out one of them, Taylor Townsend, who failed to convert eight match points when they met in the quarterfinals on Sunday. Pegula was not perfect, but she played well enough to stay in control at all times and broke Krejcikova one final time to end the match in under 90 minutes — on her first match point attempt.

“It got really tight,” Pegula said. “She had a couple really good returns when I was serving at 4-1, and then we all saw what she did against Taylor, so I was happy that we’re done.”

What else happened at the US Open on Tuesday?

Not much else yet, but second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz is up later in the afternoon, and Venus Williams and Leylah Fernandez are set to play in the women's doubles quarterfinals. Sabalenka's match is set for Tuesday night, followed by American Taylor Fritz against four-time U.S. Open champion Novak Djokovic

Who is on Wednesday's schedule at the US Open?

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada and Alex de Minaur of Australia kick things off on Ashe, followed by Anisimova against second-seeded Iga Swiatek. Naomi Osaka, fresh off beating Coco Gauff, faces Karolina Muchova to open the night session, followed by men's No. 1 seed Jannik Sinner against fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

