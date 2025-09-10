Jets are cutting wide receiver Xavier Gipson after his costly fumble in opener, AP source says

Gipson continued to return kicks after the gaffe, which was the first turnover of the game. But afterward, coach Aaron Glenn bemoaned the team's turnovers and declared: “You will not be on the field with this team if you’re going to cause us to lose games, if you’re going to cause issues like that.”

He backed that up Wednesday by cutting Gipson, a move that was first reported by the New York Post. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team didn't announce the move. Glenn's regular news conference was scheduled for later Wednesday morning.

Nwangwu injured a hamstring early in the game, so Gipson — who was New York's primary punt returner — stepped in on the kickoff return unit. Glenn said Monday that Nwangwu's injury was still being evaluated.

If Nwangwu is forced to miss time, the Jets could turn to Isaiah Davis, rookie Arian Smith or practice squad members Jamaal Pritchett and Keilan Robinson, who was signed Tuesday, to return kickoffs. Pritchett also could be an option to replace Gipson as the primary punt returner.

Gipson was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2023 out of Stephen F. Austin. He won a roster spot in training camp that summer and returned a punt 65 yards for the winning touchdown in overtime to beat the Buffalo Bills in the season opener that year — the game during which Rodgers went down with a torn Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut for New York.

The 24-year-old Gipson had 27 catches for 268 yards and a touchdown with the Jets, along with 73 yards rushing and a TD on nine carries. He averaged 8.9 yards on punt returns and 26 yards on kickoffs.

This story has been corrected to show that Gibson was in his third, not second, season with the Jets.

