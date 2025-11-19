Jewell Loyd and Jonquel Jones the latest players to join new women's basketball league Project B

“Every step forward in this game is an investment in what’s possible. I believe in where women’s basketball is headed, and the worldwide momentum is real," Loyd said. "I’m excited to help shape what comes next for the next generation.”

Jones said on social media that she was excited to “be able to continue to play against the best players in the world, play with the best players in the world and be able to see new parts of the world.”

“Jonquel and Jewell represent Project B's core principles of elite talent, global impact and leadership beyond the court,” Project B chief basketball officer Alana Beard told the AP. “They've both defined excellence in their own way and now they're redefining what's possible for players and fans around the world. Having them as partners and owners reinforces everything we're building.”

The pair joined WNBA All-Stars Nneka Ogwumike and Alyssa Thomas in the new league.

The 32-year-old Loyd has played overseas before and was in Unrivaled for its inaugural season last year. Project B and Unrivaled will have overlapping dates going forward.

“We're confident with what we've built in collaboration with our athletes, partners and investors,” Unrivaled president Alex Bazzell said in a statement. “We remain consistent in our approach to pay players competitively, provide a meaningful stake in the business and keep them home year-round.”

Project B will have 66 players divided into six teams. Each player will receive a larger salary than those currently offered by the WNBA. They also are expected to be higher than those at Unrivaled.

While the financial specifics haven’t been disclosed, the potential of more lucrative compensation comes at an important moment for women’s professional basketball. As interest in the sport has soared in recent years, the WNBA and players union are locked in tense negotiations over a new collective bargaining agreement, with much of the dispute centered on salary and revenue sharing.

Project B plans to play the inaugural season through April 2027. That would not interfere with the typical WNBA calendar.

