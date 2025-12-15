Jimmy Lai's daughter says he'd focus on family, not activism, if he's freed in Hong Kong

"He just wants to reunite with his family. He wants to dedicate his life to serving our Lord, and he wants to dedicate the rest of his days to his family,” she told The Associated Press in an interview in Washington. “My father is fundamentally not a man who operates on illegal ground.”

Her words, echoing an op-ed she wrote this month in The Washington Post saying her father's “crusading days are over," come as the legal process is nearing the end. This paves the way for a possible diplomatic solution between Beijing and Western governments, especially the White House.

“I feel so badly. I spoke to President Xi (Jinping) about it, and I asked to consider his release," Trump told reporters Monday in the Oval Office, referencing China's leader. Jimmy Lai is "not well, he’s an older man, and he’s not well, so I did put that request out. We’ll see what happens.”

Lai was arrested in August 2020 under a national security law that Beijing imposed as part of a wide-ranging crackdown on dissent in the wake of huge anti-government protests in 2019 in Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous Chinese city. Lai has spent five years in custody, much of it in solitary confinement.

Lai's daughter told the AP on Monday that she envisioned her father with a focus on religion if he were freed.

“He started drawing pictures of the crucifixion and of the Blessed Mother in prison,” Claire Lai said. “And that is what he wants to continue doing when he’s out.”

Deteriorating health

She said five years of solitary confinement has taken a toll on Jimmy Lai's health. Once a large and robust man, he has lost a significant amount of weight, she said.

“He is a lot weaker and has only gotten weaker in the last year,” said Claire Lai, who got to see her father in court and on prison visits. “He has back pains and waist pains, his nails when we visit we can tell that they’re turning colors and falling off. Some of his teeth are rotting.”

She added that he has heart palpitations, is diabetic and that his vision and hearing are failing.

Chris Tang, Hong Kong's security chief, has rebuked such health concerns, saying Lai has received “full medical services” and that he has never complained of the medical care he's received.

Tang said Lai asked to be jailed by himself and that request was granted because of personal safety and well-being.

Claire Lai, who risks not being able to return to Hong Kong after speaking out, said she just wants to reunite with her father.

“I miss him dearly, but if me coming out and speaking out means that we have many more days together, then it will be worth it, and that’s why I’m here now,” she said.

Pressing to secure Jimmy Lai's freedom

While in Washington, Lai said she's seen support from politicians across the political spectrum. She pointed to the Trump administration stepping up on her father’s behalf.

“We have been met with such kindness and such grace and just such generosity, and I think that is extremely humbling, and I’m extremely grateful for it," she said.

Before Trump met Xi in South Korea in October, a bipartisan group of more than 30 U.S. senators urged Trump to help secure Lai's release.

Tom Kellogg, executive director of the Center for Asian Law at Georgetown University, said it makes sense to seek medical parole, given Lai's health.

“Now that we have a verdict, Trump needs to put pressure on the Chinese government to release Jimmy as soon as possible,” Kellogg said.