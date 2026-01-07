Job openings slide to 2nd lowest level in 5 years as hiring remains sluggish

The report suggests that the “low-hire, low-fire” job market remains in effect, with workers enjoying some job security but those out of work struggling to find new jobs. The moribund labor market stands in contrast with data showing solid economic growth, which topped 4% at an annual rate in last year's July-September quarter, the latest data available. Economists forecast growth slowed but remained solid in the final three months of 2025.

A key question for this year is whether hiring will pickup to match healthy growth, or whether sluggish job gains will eventually drag down the economy. There is a third possibility: Automation and artificial intelligence could enable steady economic growth without creating many jobs.

Further insights into that question will emerge Friday when the monthly jobs report for December will be released.

The number of postings in November was the fewest since September 2024. But outside that month, it was the lowest in nearly five years.

Open jobs in November fell sharply in shipping and warehousing, restaurants and hotels, and in state and local government. They rose in retail and construction.

The number of Americans who quit their jobs ticked higher in November, which is seen as a good sign, because workers typically quit when they are more confident they can find a better job, or already have one. Yet quits remained historically low, at 3.16 million, up from just under 3 million in October.

The figures provide some critical measures of the job market after last fall’s government shutdown delayed the release of data on hiring and inflation. Wednesday’s report is known as the job openings and labor turnover survey, or JOLTS, and provides key insights into the state of hiring and firing.

Separately, payroll provider ADP said Wednesday that businesses added 41,000 jobs in December, an improvement after they shed 29,000 positions in November. ADP's report is based on anonymous payroll records the company maintains for 26 million employees.

Small firms — with fewer than 50 workers — added 9,000 jobs, an encouraging reversal after they shed jobs in previous months. Smaller firms have been hard-hit by President Donald Trump's tariffs, with less ability to absorb or pass on the costs compared with larger companies, economists say.

“It is a slower labor market,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP. "The labor market isn’t falling off a cliff. We still see some job growth, and we don’t see an uptick in layoffs.”

The Bank of America Institute, which tracks changes in the number of paychecks landing in its customers' accounts, said it saw signs that hiring picked up in December. Job gains rose to 0.6% in December, compared with a year earlier, up from just 0.2% in November.

“It does look like, in our data, that the worst of the slowdown could be behind us,” David Tinsley, senior economist at Bank of America Institute, said in a call with reporters.