John Harbaugh interviews in person for the Giants' coaching vacancy, AP source says

By STEPHEN WHYNO – AP Sports Writer
58 minutes ago
John Harbaugh interviewed in person with the New York Giants for their head coaching vacancy, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Harbaugh was at the team facility in East Rutherford, New Jersey, for most of the day Wednesday, the person said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team was not announcing its interviews.

The Super Bowl-winning former Baltimore Ravens coach is believed to be the Giants’ top candidate, but they are far from the only NFL club interested in his services. Harbaugh has also spoken to the Atlanta Falcons, who recently hired retired quarterback Matt Ryan as their president of football.

Young QB Jaxson Dart, one of the biggest draws for New York coming off his impressive rookie season, was reportedly involved in meetings with Harbaugh. Dart threw for 15 touchdowns and ran for nine more in 12 starts.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen said he would cast a wide net for the full-time replacement for Brian Daboll, who was fired Nov. 10 with the team off to a 2-8 start. Interviews of former Atlanta coach Raheem Morris and retired linebacker Antonio Pierce, who most recently coached the Las Vegas Raiders, satisfy the Rooney Rule for diverse external candidates and would allow the Giants to make any hire they choose at this point.

