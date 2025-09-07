John Mateer has 2 TDs rushing, 1 passing as No. 18 Oklahoma beats No. 15 Michigan 24-13

“I’m embarrassed," Venables said. “This is a players' game, and a lot of other people were responsible for getting to that moment. And again, I don’t want to take away — celebrate, man. What we do is too hard. You only get 12 opportunities guaranteed at the beginning of the year.”

But much of it was about Venables, who got a much-needed signature victory. The Sooners (2-0) are trying to bounce back from a 6-7 season, and Venables openly embraced the game’s significance as it approached.

The players came through and delivered on his confidence. The defense, with Venables calling the plays, held the Wolverines to 288 yards.

“Your mindset sets the tempo for everything," he said. “And I’m really proud of the the toughness that our guys played with on defense.”

Mateer, a transfer from Washington State playing in his first marquee game for the Sooners, passed for 270 yards and ran for 74. Deion Burks caught seven passes for 101 yards and Jaren Kanak added five catches for 69 yards.

Justice Haynes ran for 125 yards on 19 carries for the Wolverines (1-1). Bryce Underwood, Michigan's highly touted freshman quarterback, played in a hostile environment for the first time and struggled. He completed 9 of 24 passes for 142 yards.

It was the second meeting between the blue-blood programs. Michigan is the Football Bowl Subdivision leader in wins, while Oklahoma has the most victories since World War II.

Mateer's 2-yard touchdown run with 22 seconds left in the first half put the Sooners up 14-0. Haynes broke loose for a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the second half to cut Oklahoma's lead to 14-7, but the Wolverines got no closer.

It was an unhappy homecoming for Michigan coach Sherrone Moore, who played at Oklahoma back when Venables was the Sooners' defensive coordinator.

“It was a big-time game because of two big-time programs, it wasn’t me versus Brent (Venables) or me coming back to Oklahoma," Moore said. “It was really about the players. It always is about the players, always will be about the players. Never going to be about me and my experience or anything.”

Barham returns

Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham was suspended for the first half after he was penalized for targeting in the opener against New Mexico. He started the third quarter against Oklahoma and finished with six tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss. He limped off the field after making a tackle in the fourth quarter.

Long distance

Haynes unleashed his third run of 50 or more yards this season. The Alabama transfer had runs of 56 and 59 yards in the opener against New Mexico.

Turnover margin

Oklahoma is minus-4 in turnover margin, yet has outscored its opponents 59-16. The Sooners have allowed just six points in the four possessions after the turnovers.

Oklahoma had two turnovers against Michigan.

“Didn’t play our best game and still won by a couple scores, so we'll take that," Venables said. "Really felt like there was a lot of the game we played really, really well, and at times, had an opportunity to pull away. And it’s some self-inflicted issues that kept things a little closer.”

The takeaway

Michigan: The Wolverines didn't seem to trust Underwood. When he did pass, he was under duress and never seemed comfortable.

Oklahoma: The Sooners weren't great running the ball for much of the game, but they controlled the clock late in the fourth quarter. A 16-play, 78-yard drive led to a short field goal by Tate Sandell that put them up 11 in the closing minutes. Oklahoma should move up in the next AP Top 25 poll.

Up next

Michigan: Hosts Central Michigan next Saturday.

Oklahoma: At Temple next Saturday.

