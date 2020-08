Jonathan Schoop, Spencer Turnbull lead Tigers past Cubs 7-1

Chatwood walked the bases loaded again with one out in the second, ending his game. Underwood came out of the bullpen to strike out Candelario and Goodrum.

Turnbull walked the leadoff hitter in the sixth but retired the next two before he was replaced by Bryan Garcia.

The Tigers put the game away with five runs in the bottom of the sixth. Cameron Maybin made it 3-0 with an RBI double off Jose Quintana and Schoop hit his fourth career grand slam off Casey Sadler.

Willson Contreras led off the ninth with a homer off Buck Farmer.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: Chicago activated Chatwood (back strain) and Quintana (thumb) from the 10-day injured list and optioned (RHP Jason Adam and OF Ian Miller to the team's alternate training site.

Tigers: Jones left the game with tightness in his right calf. No announcement was made about his status going forward.

UP NEXT

The teams conclude their three-game series on Wednesday evening, with Chicago's Jon Lester (2-1, 5.06) against Michael Fulmer (0-0, 9.53).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Detroit Tigers' Jonathan Schoop, right, celebrates his grand slam with Cameron Maybin (4) in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Detroit Tigers' JaCoby Jones slides under the tag of Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) to score in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Chicago Cubs second baseman Jason Kipnis tags Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario (46) out attempting to steal second base in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Chicago Cubs pitcher Tyler Chatwood throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Detroit Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull throws against the Chicago Cubs in the second inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Detroit Tigers' JaCoby Jones, left, is congratulated Miguel Cabrera after hitting a sacrifice fly against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Chicago Cubs pitcher Tyler Chatwood walks to the dugout after being relieved in the second inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya