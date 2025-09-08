Josh Allen rallies Bills from 15-point deficit in 41-40 season-opening thriller over Ravens

Allen went 33 of 46 for 394 yards with two touchdowns and scored two more rushing in an matchup of the NFL’s past two MVPs.

He spoiled a strong performance by Lamar Jackson, the 2023 MVP who went 14 of 19 for 210 yards and two scores while adding 70 yards rushing and another TD. Derrick Henry rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns for Baltimore but also contributed to the loss by fumbling with 3:06 left.

After the Bills got within 40-32 on Allen's 10-yard touchdown pass to Keon Coleman, Henry lost the ball and the Bills capitalized, with Allen scoring on a 1-yard run. The 2-point conversion attempt failed.

Up next

Ravens: Host AFC North rival Cleveland next Sunday.

Bills: At the AFC East rival New York Jets next Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl