Josh McDaniels wins AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year. MVP, other awards remain to be announced

The award was the first of eight scheduled to be announced at NFL Honors on Thursday night, including The Associated Press 2025 NFL Most Valuable Player award.

Christian McCaffrey, Josh Allen, Trevor Lawrence, Drake Maye and Matthew Stafford are in the running for MVP.

Maye, who will lead the New England Patriots into the Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks, and McCaffrey are also finalists for Offensive Player of the Year. McCaffrey and Lawrence are among the finalists for Comeback Player of the Year.

A nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league completed voting before the playoffs began. Votes were tabulated by the accounting firm Lutz and Carr.

Voters selected a top 5 for the eight AP NFL awards. First-place votes were worth 10 points. Second- through fifth-place votes were worth 5, 3, 2 and 1 points.

The other awards being presented Thursday in San Francisco include Coach of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year.

