Judge blocks Trump's birthright order nationwide in fourth such ruling since Supreme Court decision

Since June, two other district courts, as well as an appellate panel of judges, have also blocked the birthright order nationwide.

An email to the White House for comment was not immediately returned.

Trump’s January order would deny citizenship to children born to parents living in the U.S. illegally or temporarily.

Boardman in February issued a preliminary injunction blocking it nationwide. But the June ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court upended that decision and other court rulings blocking the order across the nation.

The justices ruled that lower courts generally can’t issue nationwide injunctions, but they didn’t rule out other court orders that could have nationwide effects, including in class-action lawsuits and those brought by states.