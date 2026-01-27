Judge finds Virginia Democrats' redistricting resolution illegal

In October, lawmakers advanced their mid-decade redistricting resolution less than a week before their statewide races.

The judge also said the Democratic-led legislature failed to follow its own rules in adding the redistricting amendment to a special session, calling that “a blatant abuse of power.” As a result, he said, the amendment was invalid and void.

Virginians for Fair Elections, a campaign that supports the redistricting resolution, said in a statement that it expects an appeal.

“Republicans court-shopped for a ruling because litigation and misinformation are the only tools they have left,” campaign manager Keren Charles Dongo said. “We’re prepared for what comes next, and Virginians deserve both the right to vote and the chance to level the playing field.”

Across the country, the unusual mid-decade redistricting battle has resulted so far in nine more seats that Republicans believe they can win in Texas, Missouri, North Carolina and Ohio. Democrats, meanwhile, think they can win six more because of redistricting in California and Utah.

Democrats hope to fully or partially make up that three-seat margin in Virginia.

As in Virginia, redistricting is still being litigated in several states, and there is no guarantee that the parties will win the seats they have redrawn.