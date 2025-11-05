Judge orders improvements at a Chicago-area immigration facility after claims of inhumane conditions

“People shouldn’t be sleeping next to overflowing toilets,” U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman said. “They should not be sleeping on top of each other.”

The order says the holding rooms at the facility must be cleaned twice a day. Detainees must be allowed to shower at least every other day and should have three full meals and bottled water upon request.

Gettleman required authorities to allow detainees to call lawyers in private with no cost and provide them with a list of pro bono attorneys in English and Spanish. Agents are also barred from misrepresenting documents provided to detainees to sign.

The judge had called the alleged conditions “unnecessarily cruel” after a hearing Tuesday about overflowing toilets, crowded cells, no beds and water that “tasted like sewer.”

He said he found the witnesses “highly credible,” adding he was moved by the seriousness of the conditions.

Gettleman requested a status report by noon Friday on how authorities are fulfilling the requirements.

A message left Wednesday for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement wasn’t immediately returned.

Officer defends use of force

In another Chicago courtroom, Senior Border Patrol official Greg Bovino defended the use of force by agents accused of using pepper balls, tear gas and other tactics against people protesting federal immigration policies and the detaining of immigrants in the area.

Bovino made the statement in a deposition — a private interview with lawyers from both sides — given last week. It was brought into evidence during a preliminary injunction hearing Wednesday in a lawsuit filed by news outlets and protesters.

In the deposition, Bovino said he does not remember the name of a Chicago-area pastor who claims to have been struck in the head by pepper balls as he prayed outside the Broadview ICE facility.

“I don’t know what the use of force was here, and I can’t make a judgment either way because I don’t know,” Bovino said after viewing footage of the Rev. David Black being shot with the chemical agents.

Black testified earlier that he and others were not threatening agents and that protesters had been hit with pepper balls and tear gas. Agents did not warn protesters before using the chemicals, Black said.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs also played a clip of Bovino grabbing and tackling a man to the ground during one demonstration outside the Broadview facility.

Oak Park Township Trustee Juan Munoz said he was standing beside the man and was also knocked down and pinned by Bovino during the chaos. Munoz said Bovino also smacked his phone from his hands.

Munoz said he was arrested and detained in the Broadview facility for eight hours. He has not returned to the facility to protest, Munoz added.

After attorneys played footage of Munoz's arrest, Bovino repeatedly denied during the deposition that he tackled “an older gentleman” in the video and dodged questions on whether he used force.

Bovino acknowledged that he made physical contact with the man, but denied that he applied force, saying it was not “reportable use of force.”

Excessive force claims dog ICE agents

U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis has already ordered agents to wear badges and banned them from using certain riot-control techniques, such as tear gas, against peaceful protesters and journalists. After repeatedly chastising federal officials for not following her previous orders, she added a requirement for body cameras.

Ellis will weigh how to respond to allegations that federal immigration agents in the Chicago area have used excessive force, following a surge of recent court filings detailing tense encounters between agents and residents.

Craig Futterman, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, noted recent examples of agents using tear gas on Chicago-area residents, including at a Halloween parade and outside a grocery store. He said Bovino, himself, has been filmed throwing tear gas canisters at protesters. A video of Bovino throwing a canister was played during Wednesday's hearing.

Justice Department lawyer Sarmad Khojasteh accused many protesters of threatening to kill law enforcement officers, impeding their duties and throwing rocks and other objects at agents.

“Such conduct must be rejected,” he said. “To what extent does the freedom of speech protect individuals in obstructing and/or threatening conduct — throwing rocks, bottles, fireworks, surrounding and pinning down law enforcement officials?”

But witnesses say the actions by agents have been unprovoked.

Witnesses say ICE actions not called for

Leslie Cortez, a youth organizer, said she was recording and explaining rights in Spanish to day laborers being arrested by ICE agents outside a Home Depot when one agent pointed a gun at her.

“I could see inside the barrel,” Cortez testified. “My heart accelerated. I was nervous they were going to shoot.”

Chicago Newspaper Guild Executive Director Emily Steelhammer also took the stand, recounting how members of the union said they were hit with rubber bullets, pepper balls and chemical weapons, including tear gas. The incidents mostly occurred in Broadview, but also took place at other Chicago-area demonstrations, she said.

In his deposition, Bovino denied allegations of excessive use of force, saying, “I have not seen our men or women deploy force against protesters.”

When asked by attorneys if a peaceful protester who refuses an instruction from law enforcement would be considered a violent or “assaultive subject,” Bovino said it is an indicator that someone is “potentially on that road” to obstructing agents.

“Not following instructions is certainly one indication of someone that’s, that’s already ready to break the law, be where they’re not supposed to be,” Bovino said.

Wednesday's hearing follows Ellis’s questioning of Bovino at a public hearing last week, where she took the rare step of ordering him to brief her each evening on the federal immigration crackdown in Chicago. That move was swiftly blocked by an appeals court.