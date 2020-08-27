Judge orders USPS to provide info on service changes

More than 20 states filed lawsuits last week over the changes, including 14 states that sued in U.S. District Court in Yakima.

U.S. District Judge Stanley Bastian on Thursday granted the states’ request to speed up discovery in that case. The Justice Department opposed the request, saying that much of the information the states are seeking is already in the public record, including in congressional testimony that DeJoy gave on Monday, and that responding to the states' information requests within 10 days would be burdensome.