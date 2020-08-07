Judge rejects pharmacy chains' bid to toss opioid suits

A trial is set for May.

A trial in a case filed against six pharmacy companies by Cuyahoga County, which includes Cleveland, and Summit County, which includes Akron, is scheduled for November.

Those claims seek damages from the retail chains as distributors of painkillers but not as dispensers. A federal appeals court ruled in April that Polster wrongly allowed the two counties to add the companies as dispensers.

Also on Thursday, women living in Florida and California filed separate federal lawsuits claiming retail pharmacies repeatedly refused to fill their legitimate pain medicine prescriptions. The lawsuits ask a judge to declare them class actions, which would open them to include plaintiffs making the same claims.

A spokesman for Walgreens, named in one of the lawsuits, declined to comment Friday. A message seeking comment was left with Costco Warehouse, the other defendant in that case, and with CVS, the defendant in the other lawsuit.

FILE - This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. Lawsuits filed by two Ohio counties against retail pharmacy chains claiming their opioid dispensing practices flooded communities with pain pills and were a a public nuisance can continue after U.S. District Judge Dan Polster, a federal judge in Cleveland, denied the chains' motion to dismiss the complaints in a ruling Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic

FILE – In this Jan. 11, 2018, file photo, U.S. District Judge Dan Polster poses for a portrait in his office in Cleveland. . Lawsuits filed by two Ohio counties against retail pharmacy chains CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart and Giant Eagle claiming their opioid dispensing practices flooded communities with pain pills and were a a public nuisance can continue after Polster, a federal judge in Cleveland, denied the chains' motion to dismiss the complaints in a ruling Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak