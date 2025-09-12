Judge tells Trump to update immigration website for Venezuelans with temporary protected status

That ruling found Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem had unlawfully canceled temporary protected status, or TPS, extensions granted by President Joe Biden's Democratic administration for 1.1 million Venezuelans and Haitians.

TPS is a designation that can be granted by the Homeland Security secretary to people in the United States if their homelands are deemed unsafe for return due to a natural disaster, political instability or other dangerous conditions.

William Weiland, an attorney with the Department of Justice, said the judge had not ordered the government to update its website. Weiland also argued in court documents that the Sept. 5 judgment did not take effect immediately unless specifically ordered.

Chen said in his Thursday order that the rule cited by the government did not apply to these types of cases. The previous day, he denied the government’s request to stay his judgment while it appeals.

Lawyers for plaintiffs say people with temporary protected status are at risk of losing their jobs and more. They submitted a court declaration stating that a San Antonio man detained in May was told he will not be released until the website is updated.

Another declaration is from a TPS holder who has worked in an Amazon warehouse for three years. The person was told by human resources that a copy of the Sept. 5 court order and letter from an immigration attorney was not enough to authorize employment.