Judge won’t dismiss Lee statue lawsuit; case heads for trial

The plaintiffs argue that the governor does not have the authority to remove the statue and that doing so would violate restrictive covenants in deeds that transferred the statue, its pedestal and the land they sit on to the state.

A trial on the remaining claims is expected Oct. 19, according to Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring's office. Herring has vowed to continue the fight in court as long as it takes to see that the statue is removed.

“Attorney General Herring remains committed to ensuring this divisive and antiquated relic of a bygone era is removed as quickly as possible,” his spokeswoman Charlotte Gomer said in an email.

Patrick McSweeney, an attorney for the plaintiffs, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kat McNeal, a member of the Virginia Defenders for Freedom, Justice & Equality who has participated in the protests, said she is confident the statue will eventually be removed and is not especially concerned about how long it takes.

“It’s coming down, no matter what,” she said. “This has been a longstanding issue in Richmond, especially for the Black community. That statue is a slap in the face, it is a shrine to white supremacy, and it needs to come down and it will come down.”

The 21-foot-high (6.4-meter-high) equestrian statue, which the state has said weighs about 12 tons (11 metric tonnes), sits atop a pedestal nearly twice that tall.

Floyd’s death sparked a renewed wave of Confederate monument removals across the U.S., just like a violent 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville before it and a mass shooting at a historic African American church in South Carolina before that.

Critics of the statues say they distastefully glorify people who fought to preserve slavery in the South. Others say their removal amounts to erasing history.

Four other prominent statues of Confederate leaders have been taken down from city property along the avenue this summer.

___

AP writer Denise Lavoie contributed to this story.