Julia Reed, chronicler of Southern life and food, dies a 59

She built a house near her parents in Greenville and turned a local tamale festival into a gathering of writers, chefs and artists to raise money for affordable housing and development.

The governor of Mississippi and the state's Arts Commission named her a cultural ambassador in 2019 in part for her work with the festival, according to Meacham.

A chapter in her book, "Julia Reed's South," eventually led her to dedicate an entire book on how to party and dine in New Orleans, The Times Picayune/New Orleans Advocate reported. She called it "Julia Reed's New Orleans: Food, Fun and Field Trips for Letting the Good Times Roll."

In addition, Reed served on the board of the Ogden Museum of Art in New Orleans, the newspaper said.