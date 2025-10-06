Julio Rodríguez lifts Mariners over Tigers 3-2, Seattle takes Game 2 of ALDS to even series

Closer Andrès Muñoz retired the Tigers in order for the save one night after throwing two innings in a 3-2 loss in 11 innings.

Jorge Polanco homered twice for Seattle.

After going scoreless against Seattle starter Luis Castillo and three Mariners relievers, the Tigers tied the game against Matt Brash in the top of the eighth.

Gleyber Torres worked a leadoff walk, and Riley Greene reached on a fielder’s choice that was misfielded by Seattle first baseman Josh Naylor for an error. Spencer Torkelson followed up with a double into the right-field corner to tie the score at 2-2.

Seattle regained the lead in the bottom of the inning.

Raleigh, who led the majors in home runs this season with 60, lined Kyle Finnegan's pitch into the right-field corner and slid headfirst into second base. Rodríguez followed with a double of his own, sending the sellout crowd of 47,431 at T-Mobile Park into a frenzy.

Polanco got the Mariners on the board with a one-out solo homer over the wall in left center field in the bottom of the fourth inning. He added another one off reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal with two outs in the sixth.

Polanco became the fourth Mariners player with a multi-homer game in the postseason, joining Ken Griffey Jr., Edgar Martinez and Jay Buhner, who all accomplished the feat in 1995.

Skubal, who struck out 14 batters to set the AL record for most strikeouts in a postseason game by a left-handed starter while beating Cleveland in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series, fanned nine across seven innings on Sunday. He limited the Mariners to five hits and walked one.

Castillo, meanwhile, maneuvered through 4 2/3 scoreless innings. In the fifth, he surrendered his first hit of the game, a two-out single by Gleyber Torres that put runners on the corners. But left-hander Gabe Speier was summoned to face Game 1 hero Kerry Carpenter and struck him out to end the inning.

Castillo now has a 1.49 career postseason ERA, having given up four earned runs and 18 hits in 24 1/3 innings while striking out 22 and walking five.

Up next

RHP Logan Gilbert starts for Seattle in Game 3 against Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty. Gilbert has one game of postseason experience, having lost Game 1 of the 2022 ALDS against the Astros in Houston. Flaherty is 5-3 with a 5.05 ERA in 11 postseason games.

