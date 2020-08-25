July sales of new homes surge 13.9%, far more than thought

Sales are being fueled by ultra-low mortgage rates, which earlier this month dropped below 3% for a 30-year-fixed rate mortgage for the first time in nearly 50 years. The average rate on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage is now 2.99%, the mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, it was 3.55%.

Economists believe low rates and changes in home preferences brought on by the pandemic will support more sales gains this year.

Regionally, construction of new homes fell only in the Northeast, which saw a 23.1% decline. The Midwest saw a whopping 58.8% increase, followed by the South's 13% jump and an increase of 7.8% in the West.

The median price of a new home sold in July increased to $330,600.