June Cleaver the loggerhead turtle is released into the ocean off Florida after rehab

The turtle was first observed having difficulty laying eggs in Melbourne Beach in June. The Sea Turtle Preservation Society transported her to the Healing Center, and caretakers discovered that she had been hit by a boat. They gave her several CT scans to make sure that the injury to her top shell wasn't critical, according to the center.

The scans showed that her wound wasn't fatal but she needed rehabilitation. While at the center, she laid 113 eggs in a pool. Biologists buried the eggs in the beach where they are incubating, according to the center.

The center said June Cleaver had “diva” tastes in food, preferring squid over the crabs which typically are favored by loggerheads.