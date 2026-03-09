Justice Department and Live Nation reach settlement over illegal monopoly case

“It's entirely unacceptable,” he said.

Adam Gitlin, a lawyer for the District of Columbia, said the states were requesting a mistrial, although the state of Texas had expressed “serious concerns” about the deal between the U.S. and Live Nation and states have not yet agreed to the deal.

David Marriott, a lawyer for Live Nation, said the company opposed a mistrial and believed it should proceed.

The Department of Justice and Live Nation didn’t immediately respond to requests by The Associated Press for comment.

It comes as the two sides face trial in New York over whether to dismantle the monopoly the Justice Department said was squelching competition and driving up prices for fans.

The case, brought under President Joe Biden 's Democratic administration in 2024, accused Live Nation of using threats, retaliation and other tactics to “suffocate the competition” by controlling virtually every aspect of the industry, from concert promotion to ticketing.

The Justice Department accused Live Nation of engaging in a slew of practices that have allowed it to maintain a stranglehold over the live music scene. The Justice Department has said the company uses long-term contracts to keep venues from choosing rival ticketers, blocking venues from using multiple ticket sellers and threatening venues that they could lose money and fans if they don’t choose Ticketmaster.

Live Nation has maintained that artists and teams set prices and decide how tickets are sold.

Ticketmaster and Live Nation Entertainment, based in Beverly Hills, California, have a long history of clashes with major artists and their fans, including Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen.

Ticketmaster, which was established in 1976 and merged with Live Nation in 2010, is the world’s largest ticket seller across live music, sports, theater and more.