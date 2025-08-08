Justice Department subpoenas New York AG James as it investigates whether she violated Trump rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has subpoenaed New York Attorney General Letitia James as it investigates whether she violated Trump’s civil rights. That’s according to people familiar with the matter on Friday.
In Other News
1
Bond lowered for teacher charged with having sex with former student
2
Election 2025: Butler County tax issues filed for Nov. 4 ballot
3
Ross Twp. trustee still under fire for racist Facebook post
4
Area couple married 74 years and still looking for secret to a good...
5
Family-owned insurance company in Springfield on its fourth generation...