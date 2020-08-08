Juventus fires coach Sarri after Champions League exit

What’s more is that amid so much dominance domestically, the true test for any Juventus coach comes in the Champions League -- a competition the Turin club has not won since 1996.

Juventus was eliminated on away goals despite securing a 2-1 victory in the rearranged second-leg home match against Lyon.

According to media reports, potential replacements include former Juventus player and current Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, Lazio's Simone Inzaghi, former Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino and Massimiliano Allegri — who has been out of work since leaving Juventus a year ago after leading the team to five straight Italian titles.

Another potential replacement could be former Juventus and Chelsea coach Antonio Conte, who recently revealed he was unhappy at Inter Milan.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports