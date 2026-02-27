Kamala Harris endorses Jasmine Crockett in Texas Democratic Senate primary

Crockett is running for the Democratic nomination Tuesday against state Rep. James Talarico, who is emphasizing his crossover appeal to Republicans in a state where the GOP dominates.

Crockett has built a national profile as a fierce rhetorical brawler on Capitol Hill and has energized some voters hungry for leaders willing to take on President Donald Trump and his allies on the right.

Tuesday's primary in Texas is the nation’s first big contest of the 2026 midterm elections.

Harris' endorsement came on the same day Trump visited Corpus Christi, Texas. With just days to go before the primary, he has not publicly backed incumbent Sen. John Cornyn or any of the challengers presenting themselves as stronger allies of Trump.

The Texas seat is a long shot for Democrats but some party members hope the stars align in the November general election.

The Harris endorsement was first reported by the Texas Tribune.