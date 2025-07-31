Kamala Harris will release '107 Days,' a behind-the-scenes look at her historic presidential run

“Just over a year ago, I launched my campaign for President of the United States,” Harris said in a video announcement on Thursday. "107 days traveling the country, fighting for our future — the shortest presidential campaign in modern history. Since leaving office, I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on those days and with candor and reflection, I’ve written a behind-the-scenes account of that journey. I believe there’s value in sharing what I saw, what I learned, and what it will take to move forward.”

Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp declined to offer any specifics on what Harris will write about, including her thoughts on questions about President Joe Biden's fitness for office but said Harris “addresses everything we would want her to address.”

Harris, defeated last November by Republican Donald Trump, ended up heading the Democratic ticket after Biden dropped out last July in the wake of a disastrous debate performance. Harris would have been the first woman and first woman of color to have become president.

She announced on Wednesday that she will not run for California governor in 2026.

Simon & Schuster is calling the book a “page-turning account," with ”surprising and revealing insights."

“Kamala Harris is a singular American leader,” Karp said in a statement. “'107 DAYS' captures the drama of running for president better than just about anything I’ve read. It’s one of the best works of political nonfiction Simon & Schuster has ever published. It’s an eyewitness contribution to history and an extraordinary story.”

Financial terms for “107 Days” were not disclosed. In 2019, Penguin Books published Harris' “The Truths We Hold: An American Journey."

