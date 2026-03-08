Kansas City airport reopens hours after an evacuation as a potential threat was investigated

In a social media post Sunday afternoon, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the incident was clear and “normal operations are resuming.”

FBI Director Kash Patel said on social media Sunday afternoon that the FBI reviewed the threat and determined it “not to be credible.”

Logan Hawley, 29, said he was waiting to board a flight to Texas when he noticed a swarm of police and K9 units inside the terminal.

“Suddenly there was an airport worker saying, ‘Immediately evacuate.' People got up fast and rushed out of there,” Hawley said.

He said the group of roughly 2,000 people were ushered onto the tarmac.