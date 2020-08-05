Kansas Rep. Watkins unseated after facing criminal charges

“It doesn’t take a lot of brains to actually use your real address,” she said after voting at a church. “So there had to have been something intentional occur.”

Watkins is accused of voting illegally in a Topeka City Council race in November 2019 and of trying to mislead a sheriff’s detective who was investigating whether he broke state election laws by listing the UPS postal box as his residence last yerar for voter registration purposes. Watkins later corrected his residential address — twice — so that it’s now an apartment that lies outside the City Council district that includes the UPS store.

Watkins has said he made a mistake and corrected it. He’s called the criminal charges “bogus” and has accused the local district attorney, Mike Kagay, of colluding with LaTurner because both share a direct mail services firm. He acknowledged during a Kansas City Star interview last week that he voted in the wrong City Council district but said he did not intend to break the law. He suggested the voter registration resulted from “collegial” work with his staff but denied an allegation that he tried to mislead the detective by blaming the voter registration problem on his staff.

Democrats and some Republicans already saw Watkins as vulnerable this year because he won the November 2018 election by less than a percentage point after emerging from a crowded GOP primary with less than 27% of the vote. He is a former Army officer and military contractor.

Tom Smith, a 58-year-old retired business owner who voted in Topeka, declined to say whom he voted for but said he had concerns about Watkins and LaTurner. He said he found the charges against Watkins to be “really disturbing” and that he fears that if Watkins is elected but gets convicted of something, he would be forced to leave Congress. But he said he’s not excited about LaTurner either because he thinks LaTurner has used his office to “do a lot of advertising for himself.”

Kris Miller, a 47-year-old financial planner based in Topeka, said he voted for Watkins because he liked how the congressman’s voting record matched Trump’s policies. He said he didn’t think the “intent was there” when Watkins listed the postal box as his address.

“As a business person, I know that stuff can get confusing,” Miller said.

LaTurner is a former state senator who has served as state treasurer since 2017. De La Isla is the first Latina and single mother to serve as Topeka mayor, winning the office in 2017 after serving on the City Council.