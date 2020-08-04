Kansas Senate race tests GOP leaders' power to block Kobach

Many Republicans were nervous about the Senate race because the presumed Democratic nominee, state Sen. Barbara Bollier, has raised more than $8.2 million for her campaign, seeing a flood of contributions from outside Kansas. Bollier is a retired Kansas City-area anesthesiologist and former moderate Republican who switched parties in 2018.

Marshall raised about $2.9 million and Kobach, a little more than $1 million. Bob Hamilton, the founder of a Kansas City-area plumbing company largely self-funded a campaign heavy on television ads with $3.5 million in personal loans. Those figures were all dwarfed by PAC spending in the primary, which totaled about $11 million.

Marshall, Kobach and Hamilton sat atop an 11-person field, the largest one for the GOP since the state began holding Senate primaries more than 100 years ago. Kansas has no runoff elections, so if Kobach maintains his solid base on the right, he could emerge if the rest of the vote splinters.

Marshall and his allies made Kobach's loss in the governor's race a key issue and argued that he was the best alternative. McConnell's first choice was U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a former Wichita-area congressman, but while Pompeo made multiple visits to Kansas suggesting interest, he declared himself out in January.

Kobach argued that the issues he's often emphasized — particularly immigration — would play better in a fall Senate campaign and said he'd benefit from a flood of pro-Trump voters going to the polls in November after skipping voting in the 2018 midterms. He also played up his status an an informal adviser to Trump and the White House and the first prominent Kansas official to endorse Trump's presidential bid in 2016.

Roberts declared his support for Marshall after the congressman had picked up endorsements from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Kansas Farm Bureau, the National Right to Life Committee and Kansans for Life, the state's most influential anti-abortion group. He also had the backing of 97-year-old political icon Bob Dole, the former U.S. Senate majority leader and 1996 GOP presidential nominee.

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., a candidate for the U.S. Senate, awaits the start of a debate in Olathe, Kansas, Feb. 1, 2020.

Bob Hamilton, a Republican candidate for an open U.S. Senate seat in Kansas, discusses his campaign while standing in front of the state's Law Enforcement Memorial outside the Kansas Statehouse Topeka, Kan., July 1, 2020.