Kim visits North Korea flood zone, orders shelter, food aid

KCNA said Kim visited the scene and ordered shelters arranged for displaced people and residents to be supplied with food grain from his own reserves.

Kim also said officials will be dispatched to direct works to build 800 model houses in the town and that the army will be mobilized to rebuild roads and other infrastructure there with local residents.

North Korea often suffers heavy damage from summer rains due to poor drainage, deforestation and dilapidated infrastructure. North Hwanghae province is a main agricultural region in North Korea.

Friday’s KCNA dispatch didn’t mention possible flood-related damages in other parts of North Korea. It also didn’t say when Kim’s visit was made.

In Seoul, Unification Ministry spokeswoman Cho Hyesil told reporters that South Korea maintains its policy to push for humanitarian cooperation with North Korea on issues that are not political such as natural disasters. She said South Korea is monitoring flood damages in North Korea but didn’t say whether South Korea would offer aid to the North.

Relations between the Koreas remain strained amid a protracted deadlock in a U.S.-led diplomacy aimed at convincing North Korea to abandon its nuclear program in return for economic and political benefits.

South Korea has also received torrential rains in recent days. The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said in a report Friday that the Aug. 1-6 rainfall left 17 people dead and 10 others missing in landslides, floods and other incidents in South Korea.

Women walk with umbrellas during torrential rains, Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in Pyongyang. North Korea says torrential rains have lashed the country, prompting outside worries about possible big damages in the impoverished country. (AP Photo/Cha Song Ho) Credit: Cha Song Ho Credit: Cha Song Ho

The Han River, swollen with floodwater, flows under a bridge in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. On Thursday, the state-run Han River Flood Control Office issued a flood alert near a key river bridge in Seoul, the first such advisory since 2011. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

A man watches the flooded park near the Han River in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. The state-run Han River Flood Control Office issued a flood alert near a key river bridge in Seoul, the first such advisory since 2011. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

Rescue workers use boats to search for missing people in floodwaters in Gapyoeng, South Korea, Thursday, aug. 6, 2020. Torrential rains continuously pounded South Korea on Thursday, prompting authorities to close parts of highways and issue a rare flood alert near a key river bridge in Seoul. (Yang Ji-ung/Yonhap via AP) Credit: Yang Ji-ung Credit: Yang Ji-ung

A part of a main road near the Han River is flooded due to heavy rain in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. The state-run Han River Flood Control Office issued a flood alert near a key river bridge in Seoul, the first such advisory since 2011. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

Rescue workers use boats to search for missing people in floodwaters in Gapyoeng, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Torrential rains continuously pounded South Korea on Thursday, prompting authorities to close parts of highways and issue a rare flood alert near a key river bridge in Seoul. (Yang Ji-ung/Yonhap via AP) Credit: Yang Ji-ung Credit: Yang Ji-ung

Army soldiers carry debris from a damaged house following flooding from heavy rains in Cheorwon, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Torrential rains continuously pounded South Korea on Thursday, prompting authorities to close parts of highways and issue a rare flood alert near a key river bridge in Seoul. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Army soldiers help residents remove mud from damaged houses following heavy rains in Cheorwon, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Torrential rains continuously pounded South Korea on Thursday, prompting authorities to close parts of highways and issue a rare flood alert near a key river bridge in Seoul. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Army soldiers carry debris from a damaged house following flooding from heavy rains in Cheorwon, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Torrential rains continuously pounded South Korea on Thursday, prompting authorities to close parts of highways and issue a rare flood alert near a key river bridge in Seoul. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Residents scrape mud away from a damaged house following heavy rains in Cheorwon, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Torrential rains continuously pounded South Korea on Thursday, prompting authorities to close parts of highways and issue a rare flood alert near a key river bridge in Seoul. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon