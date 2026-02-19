Kings' Sabonis, LaVine out for rest of season after surgeries

Sabonis, 29, had surgery in Los Angeles and will begin rehabilitation soon. The team said he will be re-evaluated prior to the start of training camp.

LaVine had surgery to repair a tendon on his right pinky finger. The 30-year-old guard, who was a hot topic at the trade deadline, is in his second season with the Kings. He averaged 19.2 points and 2.3 assists in 39 games.

The Kings also said backup center Dylan Caldwell had an MRI on his left ankle that revealed an ankle sprain. He will be reevaluated in four weeks.

