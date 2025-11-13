Knicks' Jalen Brunson has sprained right ankle, will miss at least 1 game, AP source says

By BRIAN MAHONEY – AP Basketball Writer
18 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson will miss at least one game with a sprained right ankle, a person with knowledge of the details said Thursday.

The New York Knicks All-Star guard won’t play Friday at home against Miami, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there was no announcement about Brunson’s injury.

Brunson sustained a Grade 1 sprain, the person said. He will be evaluated daily after Friday’s game.

Brunson was hurt Wednesday in the Knicks’ loss to Orlando when he turned his ankle on a drive to the basket with about two minutes remaining.

